Download Book By Phone

Clean One Room at a Time!

or the whole home. Starting at $24.99

Have you ever wished you could snap your fingers and your home would suddenly be spotless? Make your wish come true!

Zyp. A new cleaning solution.

 

Available on the App Store Book By Phone (617) 9822-ZYP

No subscription

We have same-day availability with no commitments, no minimums, no monthly fees, and no contracts. We just Zyp in, do our thing, and Zyp out!

Flat-rate only

To make Zyp affordable and easy to order, our services are all flat rate. It doesn’t get any easier than that! The best part? Our split-the-bill feature makes it simple for roommates to split the cost.

Verified professionals

We take your safety very seriously! All of our agents have been thoroughly vetted and verified. They’ve passed background checks, interviews, and nailed a test clean.

We’ve got you covered. Zyp is cleaning done Your Way!

How it works

We figure that, in this day and age, ordering cleaning services should be no more difficult – or more expensive—than ordering pizza. Here’s how it works:

Choose Your Clean

One room? No problem! Two rooms? We have you covered! Three rooms? Four Rooms? Five rooms? We got this! Our services are always à la carte, so you can pick and choose exactly what you want.

Review And Confirm

Confirm your order. We clean your way, so feel free to include add-ons. Some popular ones include inside of the fridge, hand-wash dishes and more!

Relax

We’ll take it from here! Just go on about your day. One of our verified professional cleaners will show up at your door in a Zyp. We’ll Zyp in, work our magic, and leave your home spotless and sparkling!

Our services

Zyp allows you to customize your cleaning service. You can book a cleaning for a single room (a bathroom, bedroom, or living room) for a total of $24.99, all the way up to an entire home cleaning. Our flat rates include all cleaning supplies.

Bedrooms

  • Clean and dust all accessible surfaces
  • Change bed linens and make the bed (Linens must be provided)
  • Clean floors/carpets
  • Take out garbage and recycling

Bathrooms

  • Clean and sanitize toilet, shower, tub, and sink
  • Dust all accessible surfaces
  • Clean floors
  • Take out garbage and recycling

Living Room and Common Areas

  • Clean and dust all accessible surfaces
  • Clean floors/carpets
  • Take out garbage and recycling

Kitchens

  • Clean, wipe down, and sanitize all accessible surfaces
  • Clean the microwave, stove exterior, and fridge
  • Clean floors
  • Take out garbage and recycling

Add on services

  • Inside of cabinets
  • Inside of fridge
  • Inside of oven
  • Half Bathroom
  • Hand washing Dishes

Save time and let us do the cleaning!

starting from $2499

Available on the App Store Book By Phone (617) 9822-ZYP

Split the Bill

Affordable cleaning service.
Check for yourself.

/
= $
Play our roommates video

Where we serve

More coming soon!

  • Allston
  • Belmont
  • Boston
  • Brighton
  • Brookline
  • Cambridge
  • Charlestown
  • Dorchester
  • Fenway
  • Jamaica Plain
  • Lexington
  • Lincoln
  • Medford
  • Mission Hill
  • Newton
  • Somerville
  • South Boston
  • Waltham
  • Watertown
  • West Roxbury

Popular on the following campuses

10% OFF YOUR NEXT CLEANING

Refer a friend and get 10% off your next cleaning! Your friend will also get 10% off their first cleaning.


Available on the App Store Book By Phone (617) 9822-ZYP

Testimonials

Zyp cleaners are friendly, trustworthy and do a really good job.

They had my apartment looking spotless in no time, and i easily split the bill with roommates.

Tyler

"Seriously my house was cleaner afer Zyp came through than when we moved in.

It's quick and easy service that everyone should use"

Zach

"After a crazy messy party, Zyp came in and made my place look as good as new! "

Alyssa

Join our mailing list for special promotions and exciting updates