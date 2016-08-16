or the whole home. Starting at $24.99
Have you ever wished you could snap your fingers and your home would suddenly be spotless? Make your wish come true!
Zyp. A new cleaning solution.
We have same-day availability with no commitments, no minimums, no monthly fees, and no contracts. We just Zyp in, do our thing, and Zyp out!
To make Zyp affordable and easy to order, our services are all flat rate. It doesn’t get any easier than that! The best part? Our split-the-bill feature makes it simple for roommates to split the cost.
We take your safety very seriously! All of our agents have been thoroughly vetted and verified. They’ve passed background checks, interviews, and nailed a test clean.
We figure that, in this day and age, ordering cleaning services should be no more difficult – or more expensive—than ordering pizza. Here’s how it works:
One room? No problem! Two rooms? We have you covered! Three rooms? Four Rooms? Five rooms? We got this! Our services are always à la carte, so you can pick and choose exactly what you want.
Confirm your order. We clean your way, so feel free to include add-ons. Some popular ones include inside of the fridge, hand-wash dishes and more!
We’ll take it from here! Just go on about your day. One of our verified professional cleaners will show up at your door in a Zyp. We’ll Zyp in, work our magic, and leave your home spotless and sparkling!
Zyp allows you to customize your cleaning service. You can book a cleaning for a single room (a bathroom, bedroom, or living room) for a total of $24.99, all the way up to an entire home cleaning. Our flat rates include all cleaning supplies.
starting from $2499
Refer a friend and get 10% off your next cleaning! Your friend will also get 10% off their first cleaning.
Zyp cleaners are friendly, trustworthy and do a really good job.
They had my apartment looking spotless in no time, and i easily split the bill with roommates.
"Seriously my house was cleaner afer Zyp came through than when we moved in.
It's quick and easy service that everyone should use"
"After a crazy messy party, Zyp came in and made my place look as good as new! "